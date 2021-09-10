CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasmine Tookes Stuns in Zuhair Murad Wedding Gown

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasmine Tookes has proven that fairy tales do come true. The model took to Instagram to reveal the incredible photos from her September 4 wedding in Ecuador. And while the whole affair was dreamlike, fans can't get enough of the bride's dramatic gown. The supermodel posted tons of photos revealing...

swimsuit.si.com

Comments / 8

Leonore Moore
7d ago

it is just laughable the over the top dress and everything else when we know the marriage will be over in about 3 years ...

Reply
5
