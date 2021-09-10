Jasmine Tookes Stuns in Zuhair Murad Wedding Gown

Model Jasmine Tookes and Snapchat exec Juan David Borrero weren’t messing around when they planned the wedding that took place over the weekend in Quito, Ecuador. In fact, Tookes was barely exaggerating when she said called the affair “a real-life fairytale” in an Instagram carousel on Wednesday. The first slide, featuring the couple underneath a giant arch of white roses, was actually modest in comparison to the next, showcasing the full splendor of the Catholic church’s ornate interior, much of which was literally covered in gold. “In my opinion, Quito has some of the most beautiful churches in the world,” Tookes told Vogue. And the one that she and Borrero chose “almost makes it feel as if you are attending a royal wedding.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO