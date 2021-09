During Deathloop’s tutorial, you pick up your very first Slab. It gives you the ability to survive death twice per mission. Once you’ve learned the secrets of Residuum, you’ll be able to harvest it from the location of your last death, providing you have another respawn left. However, it’s unclear where your death is registered if you fall into the ocean. This guide clears up where to find your Residuum if this happens to you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO