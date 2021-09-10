CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist dies following crash with car on A493

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist has died following a crash in north Wales. Police said a blue and white BMW motorcycle was involved in a crash with a silver Kia Sportage on the A493 road between Dolgellau and Tywyn, Gwynedd, at about 14:30 BST on Friday. The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s,...

www.bbc.co.uk

NBC Miami

Crash Sends Vehicle Straight Into Hollywood Salon, Killing 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman was killed Friday after the car she was in was t-boned and ended up crashing into a Hollywood beauty salon. Britany Hemmings was a passenger in the vehicle her best friend was driving. Hemmings' father said his daughter was singing along to a song on the radio when the crash happened at around midnight.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
nbc15.com

Man dies in hospital following car vs. horse and buggy crash in Township of Lowell

TOWNSHIP OF LOWELL, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle vs. horse and buggy crash on STHY 16/60 west has now resulted in the death of a man. According to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, September 10 at approximately 7:10 a.m. officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle vs. horse and buggy crash on STHY 16/60 west of the intersection with CTHY J in the Township of Lowell, Wisconsin.
LOWELL, WI
WISH-TV

Lafayette woman dies following crash on I-65

LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette woman has died following a crash on Interstate 65 in northwestern Indiana. Indiana State Police said 19-year-old Emma Conner died from injuries sustained in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Troopers were working a vehicle fire that had backed up traffic at the 232 mile...
INDIANA STATE
Sandusky Register

Local woman dies in car crash

PERKINS TWP. — A fatal crash occurred early Sunday morning in Perkins Township. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The one-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Milan Road (U.S. 250) and Mall Drive. Troopers were called after 2:30 a.m. to the scene where the driver, Sarah Daniels,...
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
York Dispatch Online

26-year-old who was ejected from car and died in I-83 crash identified

The York County Coroner's Office identified a 26-year-old man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township. Naifees Giddings-Page died at 9:05 p.m. Monday from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's office. His body was hit by cars after he was ejected when his...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man dies in fatal car crash in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WOLF) — A 63-year-old man died in a one vehicle car crash Thursday morning in Moosic. Duane Smith of Moosic was driving on Route 11/Birney Avenue when he abruptly travelled off the roadway striking a wall. Crews were on scene to reroute traffic while Moosic Police Department...
MOOSIC, PA
wlen.com

Hudson Resident Dies in Car Crash

Hillsdale County, MI- A 28-year-old Hudson resident died in a recent single vehicle crash in Hillsdale County. The on-scene investigation by the Michigan State Police Jackson Post revealed a vehicle traveling westbound on Stewart Road crossed the centerline and went off the roadway crashing into a cornfield. Due to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
whdh.com

Police: 20-year-old Lawrence man suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle falls hundreds of feet off highway in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 20-year-old Lawrence man suffered life-threatening after falling hundreds of feet off the highway in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday night. Troopers responding to a reported crash on the ramp leasing from Interstate 93 at the junction with the ramp for Interstate 293...
MANCHESTER, NH
BBC

Cyclist dies after crash with car at Stirling roundabout

A cyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car near Stirling. The accident happened on the A84 at the Craigforth roundabout at about 14:10. Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for more than three hours.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Drink driver jailed after ploughing Range Rover into side of speeding train

A drunk driver who smashed his car into a speeding train near Doncaster has been jailed for 10 months.Michael Rochford, 27, admitted perverting the course of justice, failing to stop following a road collision and dangerous driving at Sheffield Crown Court.He has also been banned from driving for four years.CCTV footage from 13 June captured the moment Rochford, a railway worker, drove his 4x4 Range Rover into an LNER Azuma train at the Rossington level crossing on the East Coast Main Line.The high speed collision caused £345,000 worth of damage and delays to the rail network.Several passengers suffered...
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

20-Year-Old Lawrence Man In Critical Condition After NH Car Crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A 20-year-old is in critical condition after a car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire late Friday. It happened on the ramp from Interstate 93 south to Interstate 293 north around 11:20 p.m. New Hampshire State Police say that Branden Duncan, of Lawrence, was trying to make a lane change when he lost control of his 2005 Dodge Neon. The car went over the guardrail and rolled down the embankment several hundred feet. Duncan, who was the only person in the car, was ejected. He was rushed to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old man is critically hurt after a crash in Manchester, NH late Friday (Photo Via NH State Police) Part of the road was closed for an hour and a half while first responders investigated and recovered the car. State Police said speed does appear to be a factor, but all aspects of the crash are under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call State Police.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS 58

89-year-old woman dies following car crash in Port Washington

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Officials say 89-year-old Nelda Bartz of Port Washington died on Sept. 4 as a result of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash Saturday. The 20-year-old driver of the striking vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way, causing death.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
q95fm.net

Man Dies Following UTV Crash In Rowan County

One person is now dead following a side-by-side accident in Morehead. According to the Rowan County Coroner, the crash was reported at around 11:00 PM Saturday on Kentucky 174, west of the Old Haldeman School. The Coroner also said that a 39-year-old man had been driving a razor-style UTV when...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
cbs7.com

Second person dies following Odessa crash

Jay Hendricks was joined by Gary Lewis, conductor and director for the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale to discuss their upcoming opening night concert. Tuesday's afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s across the area, with the exception of the higher elevations with temperatures in the upper 80s. Odessa ATV...
ODESSA, TX

