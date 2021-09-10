Raymond W. Pettinger

Raymond William Pettinger, 98, of Burchard, Nebraska was born on October 2, 1922 to Joseph and Anna (Fitz) Pettinger in Pawnee County, Nebraska. Raymond was the sixth of nine children. Raymond grew up helping his family on their farm. He graduated from Burchard High School in 1941. Raymond continued working on the farm until he was called to serve his country as an Army MP in WWII from 4/2/1945 to 12/13/1946. Following the war, Raymond returned to the farm.