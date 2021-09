LEWISTON - The Lewiston Tigers hosted the Red Cloud Warriors in their home season opener on Friday night, September 3rd, but lost by a 12-67 score against a very talented six-man squad. Red Cloud opened the game by scoring on a 38 yard touchdown run and then kicked the PAT to go up 8-0 with 9:47 showing. LHS faced a 2nd and 16 situation when QB Abel Gonzalez had his pass tipped and intercepted…