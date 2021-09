“I am in disbelief actually! I have always wanted my own restaurant. We are truly blessed to have this opportunity. Tony, our boys and I are very excited for this journey.” That’s the thought of Tina Moore after she and husband, Tony, bought the Blazin’ Bull from Mitch and Kenzie Turnbull. “We are going to keep the name to always honor Mitch and Kenzie. If it wasn’t for them, we would not be…