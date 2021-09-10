CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

A fifth of young adults in Nebraska have ‘boomeranged' back to their parent’s homes over the past year, study finds.

pawneenews.com
 8 days ago

6% of parents in Nebraska say they feel burdened by this. 15% say they have had to delay retirement plans in order to support their adult children. ‘Boomerangers’… ‘Going Nowhere Generation’… ‘Growing Ups’… ‘Failed Fledglings’… Whichever term you choose to associate with the rise in adult kids moving back in with their parents, it has led to significant changes in living arrangements for…

www.pawneenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Generation
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy