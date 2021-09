FALLS CITY - The Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer Lady Titans split games with JCC and Falls City on Thursday, September 2nd. HTRS vs. JCC The Lady Titans went up against the Johnson County Central Thunderbirds and won in three hard-fought sets, 25- 22, 21-25, 25-21. Aly Howe went 17/17 in serving with 1 ace and had 3 kills, 1 ace block and 9 digs. Ellie Schaardt was 11/13 in serving with 2 aces…