FREEMAN - The Pawnee City Lady Indians participated in the Freeman Tournament on Thursday and Saturday, September 2nd and 4th. Unfortunately, they didn’t have much luck against their opponents as they went 0-4 against some pretty stellar teams. P.C. vs. Elmwood-Murdock The Lady Indians faced Elmwood-Murdock in their first game on Thursday night, but lost in straight sets, 12-25, 12-25. …