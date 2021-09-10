CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Water Treatment Plant Maintenance: Change in Water Color Possible

Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
 8 days ago

Residents who normally receive their water from the Peele Dixie Water Treatment Plant may notice a slight change in color. Please be assured, the water is safe and meets all primary drinking water standards.

Maintenance on the Peele Dixie plant required a temporary shutdown. While that work is ongoing, the city is supplying water to Peele Dixie customers from the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant. Affected neighborhoods include: Edgewood, Croissant Park and Rio Vista.

Due to the difference in treatment process and technology, the drinking water produced by Fiveash, which utilizes lime softening, has a slightly different color than water produced at the Peele Dixie Water Treatment Plant, which uses advanced Reverse Osmosis.

Again, please be assured that all water produced by the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant is safe to drink.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

