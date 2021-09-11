CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

These 9 Plus-Size Cocktail Dresses Are A Must Have For Fall

By Chichi Offor
Refinery29
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery now and then there are events that call for something special. But it's hard to get in the festive spirit when you don't know what to wear. Events like cocktail parties, weddings, holiday soirées, and birthdays can often leave plus-size folks stumped in the dress department. While options are still significantly less for plus-size folks compared to their straight-sized counterparts, three things have happened in recent years to slowly start to change that: Brands like Universal Standard are launching with size-inclusive offerings from the jump, plus-size exclusive lines are growing (and getting more fashionable), and formerly straight-sized brands are finally expanding their size ranges.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

The 2021 Met Gala Beauty Looks That Stole The Damn Show

Though attendees got creative with the 2021 Met Gala mask mandate, the open-air red-carpet arrivals were fair game for guests to showcase the boldest in beauty. Marking the event's triumphant return, we've seen the star-studded lineup set themselves all over the spectrum. From Hailey Bieber's lived-in beach waves and natural makeup to Gigi Hadid's gloriously retro high ponytail and graphic eye combination, there were plenty of defining moments to behold in the hair & makeup department. And while some guests took extra precautions, such as Kim Kardashian who wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga covering, we haven't stopped talking about the rest of the lot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

6 Fall Bag Trends To Try Out This Season

A new season always feels like a fresh start for our closets. But this fall feels extra special as it brings with it a post-lockdown fashion slate. Instead of going from summer house clothes to winter house clothes, we have a very overdue reason to refresh and rethink our wardrobes. Most notably: an excuse to actually use handbags again. When dabbling in the latest trends at the start of any new season, handbags consistently proves to be so much more than portable storage. It's a statement of style, an unmissable opportunity for creative expression (need we remind you of that Lizzo and the micro purse moment?), the anchor to an entire ensemble. So if you're currently saying goodbye matching sweatsuits and hello office commutes (sort of), what better way to embrace the quasi-return to normal than with a beautiful bag to tote around your most precious things?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
romper.com

These Fall Maternity Dresses Are So Cute & Comfortable

There are a lot of difficult things about being pregnant, but personally, I’ve found that one of the most frustrating things is trying to find great maternity clothes, like fall maternity dresses. I’m currently pregnant with my second child, and I’ve found that throughout both of my pregnancies, getting dressed...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Dresses#Cocktail Parties#The Dress#Universal Standard
washingtonnewsday.com

Fall Handbags: 5 Must-Have Styles

It’s a perfect time to get a new handbag as the new season approaches. Consider including one that adds a dash of whimsy to your ensemble. You’ll have a lot of options whether you want a clutch, a crossbody, or anything else. Consider some of the hot fall bags offered by Verishop, which we’ve highlighted below to make your decision a little easier. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
b975.com

The 10 Must-Have Fall Fashion Essentials Every Woman Should Own

According to thegirlfriend.com…here are the 10 must haves for fall:. The shirt-jacket combo is one of those pieces that makes us look forward to the cooler weather. It’s not a structured piece, so it can be really casual thrown over a tank top and your favorite leggings. Black blazer. We’ve...
APPAREL
WBTV

Charlotte Fashion Week kicks off with 4 must-have items for fall

The 31st Latin American Festival is happening this weekend in Symphony Park. The 31st Latin American Festival is happening this weekend in Symphony Park. The North Carolina native's new album was released Sept. 17. QC Life. Scotty McCreery performs 'Same Truck'. Updated: 5 hours ago. Scotty McCreery's new album is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
equallywed.com

Dazzling wedding dress trends for fall

Summer is coming to a close and the smell of pumpkin spice will soon fill the air–and that means fall wedding season is almost here!. This year’s fall wedding dress trends are as fabulous as ever. If you’re a fall wedding guest or are getting married this fall and plan to wear a dress, these are some of the gorgeous trends you may see coming down the aisle. For LGBTQ+ weddings, you may even get to see two of them waltzing down the aisle at once.
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

Soft and Cozy, the Best Flannel Bed Sheets Are Fall (and Winter) Must-Haves

Picture this: It’s a crisp, autumn Sunday morning and you have nothing on your agenda. You’ve finally decided on a movie to stream and are settling in nicely in between your enveloping blankets and cozy flannel bed sheets, with a cup of tea in your hands. It’s a scene so warm and inviting that you don’t want to leave. And the best part is you don’t have to. Like peanut butter and jelly, flannel and fall just go together, but they’re far from just a decorative accessory for your bedroom. In fact, the best flannel sheets have been proven to keep...
BEAUTY & FASHION
primewomen.com

Must-Have Gold Necklaces For Fall

Bold, brash, and eye-catching, chunky gold necklaces have been seen at various fashion weeks throughout the world this season. This beautiful accessory is the perfect addition to any jewelry box because of its ability to seamlessly transition from summer to fall, consistently elevating the look of any wardrobe selection. They look great with a summer dress, or as a statement necklace with your cashmere sweater. Whether you’re heading to an event or meeting your girlfriends for a relaxing lunch, you’ll find something lovely to upgrade your outfit.
APPAREL
Refinery29

21 Wedding-Guest Outfits That Will Stun This Fall

While "wedding season" is generally thought of as the summer, the most popular months to say "I do" are actually in the fall. Maybe it's the foliage, maybe it's the much-anticipated relief from the heat, but fall weddings, much like fall itself, are definitely a thing. While the multi-hued leaves make for stunning wedding pics for the newly-weds, fall weddings can often stump guests. Looking for an outfit that is dressy while still feeling seasonally appropriate is deceptively difficult.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

11 Plus-Size Dresses For Your Business Casual Work Wardrobe

A business casual dress code can be confusing for anyone. More often than not, it can lead to standing in front of an overflowing closet wondering what the term “business casual” even means — and whether the particular occasion or job leans more business or more casual. The dress code is fairly open to interpretation, meaning you really need to be attuned to how your office applies its rule. If you’re plus size, then finding business casual clothing can be even more of a struggle.
APPAREL
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s 2021 Fall Fashion Must Haves! Happy Fall Y’all.

Fall is just around the corner and fashion trends are constantly changing. One thing I absolutely LOVE about Bozeman, is the trend setting ladies I am constantly seeing! I mean, for real, KUDOS...SLOW CLAP...YES! Hats, coats, sweaters, boots, you ladies really know what is happening in the world of fashion. Don't worry guys, I have forgotten about the daisy dukes you sported this summer.
MONTANA STATE
Refinery29

This R29-Exclusive Code Gets You 60% Off Very Cool Socks

Super Sale Alert: Get 60% off (plus free shipping!) on three or more pairs of socks from MrMiSocki with our exclusive promo code, R29. Adventure, intrigue, and socks. Although the un-sexy foot garment often gets a bad rap for falling into the uninspired-dad-gifts category, it certainly doesn't where MrMiSocki's concerned. The brand's very cool-and-comfortable styles come with a comic-book backstory that's literally sewn into each foot. Intrigued? Well, there's more: we secured you a 60%-off discount on three or more pairs (plus free shipping!) with our reader-exclusive code, R29. MrMiSocki's founder, Munish Taneja, conceived the brand as a perfect blend of engagement, storytelling, and fashion, partnering with artist A. T. Pratt to create its intricate world. "Socks became a bit of an obsession for me," Taneja told Refinery29. "I found it to be a really fun way to express myself without being overly obnoxious." Each MrMiSocki pair tells a story of our protagonist, Socki, and a quest for his missing sock partner — the brand has even collaborated with Kidrobot to introduce Labbit into the story with, of course, its own accompanying sock. Scroll on to discover what MrMiSocki superfans have to say about their favorite pairs that are giving socks an exciting new name.
BEAUTY & FASHION
vinepair.com

10 of the Best Bourbon Cocktails for Fall

All September on VinePair, we’re turning our focus to America’s spirit: bourbon. For our third annual Bourbon Month, we’re exploring the industry legends and innovators, our favorite craft distilleries, new bottles we love, and more. The buzz surrounding fall drinks is almost as inevitable as the leaves changing colors (we’re...
DRINKS
coolmompicks.com

Fall fashion must-have: Gorgeous pieces from the Alivia clothing line created by adults with autism

When I recently spotted the Alivia clothing line on a friend’s Instagram, and learned all the clothes were created by adults with autism, I knew I had to share it here. We’ve always been thrilled to spread the news about big brands creating inclusive clothing and shoes (and even backpacks), but Alivia takes this to the next level.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fox4kc.com

The Clothes Rak shares the fall fashion must-haves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Clothes Rak has been dressing the ladies of Great Day KC this week, and Toni Talley is taking the opportunity to get their tips on fall fashion. And, like the mix of weather outside, they’re encouraging people to mix and match their summer and fall wardrobes as we make the switch to cooler weather.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods’s Burnt Orange Dress & Must-Have Fishnet Sandals Perfect Fall Trends

Jordyn Woods gives a fun lesson in color theory with her latest look. The model prepared for fall in chic shades for the season. For the outfit, Woods wore a burnt orange-colored dress that incorporated a button-down aesthetic and long-sleeves. She accessorized the ensemble with a contrasting yellow snakeskin printed pouch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Shoe-wise, Woods donned a pair of ever-popular Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals that incorporate a netted, mesh fabric across the toes and an ankle strap. The shoe silhouette graced the feet of celebs like Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. The shoe...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy