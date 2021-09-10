CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba is vaccinating children as young as two with homegrown vaccines

Sentinel-Echo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic and the Delta variant are preventing children from getting back to school in Cuba. CNN's Patrick Oppmann reports on the government's recent push to vaccinate school-age children and toddlers with their homegrown vaccines.

www.sentinel-echo.com

Click10.com

Cuba will begin vaccinating toddlers with COVID-19 vaccine

HAVANA – Cuban health officials will begin COVID-19 vaccination efforts for children as young as two-years-old this month on the island. According to Cuban health officials, all children aged two to 18 will receive their first dose of either the Soberana 02 or the Abdala vaccine, created by Cuban scientists on the island, during the month of September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homegrown#Cnn
news3lv.com

COVID-19 vaccine could be available for young children by Halloween, some experts say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Could the COVID-19 vaccine be available for young kids by Halloween?. That’s what Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, said in an interview Sunday. Gottlieb, who serves on Pfizer's board of directors, said on CBS' “Face The Nation” the company may...
KIDS
Ocean City Today

Toddlers receive vaccine at clinic in Cuba. See inside

Cuban children are said to be the youngest anywhere in the world to be vaccinated for Covid-19. The government is using its home developed vaccines for children and adolescents between ages 2 and 18. CNN's Patrick Oppmann reports from a clinic in Havana.
WORLD
kdal610.com

Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam has approved Cuba’s Abdala vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, the government said on Saturday, as the Southeast Asian country is battling its worst outbreak. Abdala becomes the eighth COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Vietnam, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the...
HEALTH
WEAR

Local doctor says COVID vaccine approval for young children critical

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- According to the former head of the FDA, the COVID vaccine could be approved for kids between ages 5-11 as soon as Halloween. UWF infectious disease expert Dr. Wesley Farr says we're seeing more COVID cases in children because they're a large population that's not vaccinated. The...
PENSACOLA, FL
