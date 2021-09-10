CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
600-Acre Delta Site With 2-Mile Water Frontage Hits the Auction Block

By Lisa Brown
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 600-acre site with 2 miles of water frontage in California’s Delta region has been scheduled for sale next month via auction, according to Platinum Luxury Auctions, the auction firm handling the offering. Though not listed for sale in more than a decade and without a formal asking price, the Contra Costa County property was previously contracted for sale to a national homebuilder for more than $60 million.

