600-Acre Delta Site With 2-Mile Water Frontage Hits the Auction Block

The Daily Northwestern building, a stately downtown landmark that recalls the glory days of newspapering, is going up for auction later this month. The three-story structure at the corner of State and Waugoo will be offered over a three-day period starting Sept. 20 with a minimum bid of $450,000 for it, an adjoining building and two additional parcels. The current assessed value of the two buildings is $400,000, according to the city.

8 DAYS AGO