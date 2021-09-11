CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johnell Young

By Camille Moore
Cover picture for the articleThe last few years of Johnell Young’s life have been a whirlwind but in the best way possible. He went from a relatively unknown actor to someone with a fast-growing fan base full of people from all over the world. In 2019, he was cast as Gary Grice AKA GZA in the Hulu original series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The role exposed Johnell and his talent to countless people and it has become the perfect opportunity for the rising young star. Johnell doesn’t have any new projects coming down the pipeline, but it seems very likely that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of him on our screens. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johnell Young.

