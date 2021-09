The Milwaukee Brewers saw their winning streak stretch to five after sweeping the Cleveland Indians Sunday with an 11-1 victory. The Brewers put up three runs in an inning three different times, but got things rolling in the first inning with a solo shot in the first inning. Luis Urias, Manny Pina, and Eduardo Escobar singled home runs in the second while Avisail Garcia and Pina homered in the third to make it 7-0. After Escobar drove in a run with a fielder's choice in the sixth inning, the Indians would finally score on a Myles Straw RBI single. The Brewers got that run back and then some when Wong and Garcia each slugged their second homers of the game.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO