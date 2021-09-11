Papa’s Fine Chocolates Is A Sweet Little Candy Shop In The Small Town Of Montpelier, Idaho
By Emerson
Idaho Only
7 days ago
A small town of roughly 2,600 residents in the Bear Lake Valley, Montpelier is full of charm, history, and things to do. Its location at the intersection of U.S. Routes 89 and 30 means that many travelers stumble upon this town by surprise, only to realize just what an amazing little community it is! If you ever find yourself in Montpelier, a visit to this sweet little candy shop should definitely be on your list. Papa’s Fine Chocolates is a darling destination that’s full of sweets and splendor. Your sweet tooth will love it!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you ever been to Montpelier? If so, did you stop by Papa’s Fine Chocolates? Share your experiences with us in the comments below!
Address: Papa's Chocolates, 484 Washington St, Montpelier, ID 83254, USA
When it comes to steaks, everybody knows that fresher means better (well, unless we’re talking about dry-aged stuff.) Located in Sweet, Idaho, Anderson Reserve presents a fine dining experience like no other with some of the highest quality steaks you can find. With an in-house butchery and market, you can rest assured your meal will be made from the freshest meat and produce. And the rustic barn house setting makes for the perfect atmosphere! Your next steak dinner awaits, so be sure to check this place out.
Is there any better way to spend an afternoon than by enjoying good food and local beer with family or friends? It doesn’t seem like it! Lucky for us Idahoans, the Gem State has more than its fair share of local breweries. Matchwood Brewing in Sandpoint is a neighborhood favorite for its rustic farmhouse ambiance, a menu of fresh eats, and of course, its wide selection of tasty brews.
As much as we love living in Idaho, being so far from the coast can make it difficult to get our hands on fresh oysters – but no more! Little Pearl Oyster Bar is a charming dining spot that specializes in bringing the coast to us with a variety of seafood delights. Oysters are this restaurant’s focus, of course, and they definitely do ’em right. When you’ve got a craving for oysters or other classic seafood dishes, you need to make a stop at this restaurant.
As the weather turns cool, Idaho’s magnificent landscape transforms into a kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, and golds vibrantly weaving themselves into a warm, picturesque backdrop. While the eastern U.S. is legendary for its fall colors, you might be surprised to learn that Idaho is a work of art all of its own – you just […]
The post Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Idaho Like Never Before appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’re part of a family with kids, it’s likely you’re always on the hunt for activities that appeal to old and young alike! Here in Idaho, there are plenty of fantastic family-friendly activities, including the interactive experience at the ARTitorium on Broadway. It’s hard to describe this unique destination for the simple fact that there’s simply nowhere else like it. However, if you love having fun, creating memories, and unleashing your creativity, we can guarantee you’ll love your visit!
It’s amazing the history you’ll find in our state without even trying. For instance, located on an unassuming corner in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is one of the oldest standing buildings in the Gem State. The Fort Sherman Chapel was built during the 1800s and it’s, amazingly, still going strong. There’s a lot of history within […]
The post Seek Out This Historic Church Hiding In North Idaho For A Magical Little Outing appeared first on Only In Your State.
Here in Idaho, we’re lucky to enjoy all types of amazing pizza restaurants. We’ve made entire lists of them! When it comes to the state’s capital city, there’s one spot that continually pops up as one of the best. Tony’s Pizzeria Teatro is as unassuming as can be. There are no big flashy signs to point your way to this hole-in-the-wall restaurant. However, the pizza is renowned as some of the best around and it’s most definitely worth taking the effort to find it!
It’s nearly the most colorful time of the year! Idaho’s magnificent fall foliage is always a highlight of the autumn season – it definitely makes saying goodbye to summer a little easier. As the leaves begin to change and show off their radiant autumnal hues, planning an adventure to see Idaho’s fall foliage is a must. Of course, timing is everything when it comes to catching those colorful fall colors, so read on to learn about when and where you can expect to see fall foliage at its peak in Idaho this upcoming season.
A direct flight to Paris, France sounds pretty great right now, doesn’t it? Although we can’t exactly hop on a plane across the world whenever we’d like, we can always get our fill of Parisian-style goods at this unique bakery in Idaho. Located in the college town of Moscow, La Petit Café Fleuri specializes in […]
The post The French Pastries From La Petit Café Fleuri Are Some Of The Best In Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
There are some things you can only experience in Idaho, like the Trailing of the Sheep Festival. In case you didn’t know, this annual festival celebrates the arts, history, and culture of sheep ranching in Idaho. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind festival and it all culminates with an event known as the Big Sheep Parade. Watch as over a thousand sheep make their way down Main Street as part of their annual migration – it’s an amazing sight to see! Here’s what you need to know about this year’s festival.
When you live in a beautiful state like Idaho, there’s simply no reason to stray too far from home. After all, our state pretty much has it all. A staycation in our capital city is an especially great idea since Boise has garnered nationwide attention for its dining scene, culture, and outdoorsy vibe. And when you feel like planning a getaway to Boise, there’s no better spot to stay than this retro boutique hotel that’s in the center of it all.
You don’t have to wait for Oktoberfest to enjoy authentic German cuisine and beer. There’s a German beer garden and food hall in Coeur d’Alene that will gladly serve you all year long! Bier Haus is a lively restaurant where a good time always awaits. Offering authentic cuisine in a fun-loving atmosphere, it’s impossible not to love this real “biergarten” that’s right here in Idaho.
Tea parties aren’t just for kids…and they don’t have to be make-believe, either! There’s a darling little tea room in our state where you can enjoy a real-life tea party with your friends. Complete with classic teatime treats and an adorable setting, your time at La Tea Da will definitely be something you cherish for […]
The post You Can Enjoy A Real Tea Party With Friends At La Tea Da Tea Room In Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
Idaho is all about small-town life. When you’re thinking of potential day trip destinations, planning a visit to one of these small but mighty communities is always a great option. There are many places to choose from in the Gem State, but one of the best small towns in Idaho is Idaho City. Many people […]
The post Plan A Trip To Idaho City, One Of Idaho’s Best Small Towns appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you have young kids, it’s likely you’re always on the lookout for something fun to do with them! Luckily, we live in a state that presents plenty of opportunities to make wonderful family memories. The Kids Discovery Expo is coming up soon and you’ll want to be sure to mark your calendar for it. The annual event presents non-stop fun for kids of all ages. Here’s what the event has to offer:
The best hikes in Idaho are the ones that beautifully showcase our state’s natural beauty. This moderate hike near Ketchum definitely succeeds in doing just that. Leading you around the side of Bald Mountain, past wildflowers and panoramic views of the city below, this trail is worth every step that it takes to complete. The […]
The post This 5-Mile Trail In Idaho Leads To A Scenic Overlook On The Side Of Bald Mountain appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’ve ever searched for “day trips near me in Idaho,” you may be overwhelmed with all the choices. Not to worry, we put together this handy guide with some of the most beautiful day trips in Idaho, best done over the course of a three-day weekend. It’s the perfect amount of time to check […]
The post The 10 Very Best Day Trips You Can Possibly Take In Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
You’ve probably heard of ramen bars before, but what about a ramen bus? Yes, it actually exists and you’ll find it right here in Idaho. Sukuru Basu Ramen is a locally-owned eatery that is bringing authentic Japanese ramen to eastern Idaho. Located inside of a renovated school bus, it’s certainly a unique place to dine! Give this place a shot the next time you feel like a bowl of hot ramen. You’re gonna love it!
If you’ve ever been to England or Scotland, then you know exactly why fish ‘n chips is such a beloved combination. Well, this Idaho-based food truck makes it easier than ever to enjoy this classic dish from across the pond…without ever leaving the Gem State. The Kilted Kod proclaims to serve the best fish ‘n […]
The post The Kilted Kod Serves Up The Best Fish ‘N Chips In All Of Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
Planning a staycation in Idaho is the perfect way to escape reality for a few days. Free from the stresses of work and everyday life, nothing beats holing up in an Idaho hotel, bed and breakfast, or campground when you feel like a break. Lions Gate Manor is the place to go the next time […]
The post The Themed Rooms At Lions Gate Manor In Idaho Will Transport You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Comments / 0