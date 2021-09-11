Papa’s Fine Chocolates Is A Sweet Little Candy Shop In The Small Town Of Montpelier, Idaho

A small town of roughly 2,600 residents in the Bear Lake Valley, Montpelier is full of charm, history, and things to do. Its location at the intersection of U.S. Routes 89 and 30 means that many travelers stumble upon this town by surprise, only to realize just what an amazing little community it is! If you ever find yourself in Montpelier, a visit to this sweet little candy shop should definitely be on your list. Papa’s Fine Chocolates is a darling destination that’s full of sweets and splendor. Your sweet tooth will love it!

Located in the small town of Montpelier, Papa's Fine Chocolates is the result of a candy-making legacy that's lasted for five generations. If you love handmade candies, a visit to this shop is simply a must.

Papa's Fine Chocolates proudly offers a variety of treats that includes caramels, dipped English toffee, toffee clusters, peanut brittle, and chocolate-dipped strawberries - to name a few. Simply put, this place is like the Willy Wonka's Factory of Bear Lake!

The story of Papa's Chocolates starts over a century ago when great grandfather James V. Glade left the mining industry with nothing but 35 cents and a 750-pound barrel of corn syrup. Glade opened his first factory in Salt Lake City in 1922 and business soon flourished.

It wasn't until 2012 that Glade's great-grandson, Robert Matthews, returned to Bear Lake and opened Papa's Fine Chocolates - a tribute to his grandfather and the family legacy. Today, this sweet shop continues to impress locals and tourists alike with high-quality, homemade chocolate candies.

Located inside of a gorgeous old house, Papa's has all types of candies to choose from. Caramel apples, caramel popcorn, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, truffles, and clusters - you'll be tempted to try one of everything! It's no wonder so many happy customers proclaim it's the best chocolate they've ever had.

And for those hot summer days, Papa's serves hard ice cream from Aggie Creamery. Served in a fresh waffle cone with all of the toppings you could desire, nothing beats sitting on Papa's front patio with an ice cream cone in your hand.

Whether you're a local or a traveler passing through, a visit to Papa's Fine Chocolates will solidify your love of this small town. Learn more about the history behind Papa's Fine Chocolates and see their full selection by visiting their website .

Address: Papa's Chocolates, 484 Washington St, Montpelier, ID 83254, USA