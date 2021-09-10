CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hike Through A Wonderland Of Unique Rock Formations On The Heart Of Rocks Loop In Arizona

By Katie Lawrence
Chiricahua National Monument isn't called the "Wonderland of Rocks" for no reason, and the Heart of Rocks Loop takes you into the thick of the otherworldly landscape. This challenging, 6.5-mile hike ascends over 1,600 feet above the desert floor, showcasing panoramic vistas of spindly hoodoos, lush greenery, and towering mountain peaks.

Accessible from both the Visitor Center and Echo Canyon Trail, Heart of Rocks Loop takes you into the thick of the otherworldly landscape Chiricahua National Monument is known and loved for.
The hike, which begins at the Lower Rhyolite Canyon trailhead, actually consists of several interconnecting trails.
More technical than endurance-based, the difficulty lies in the sheer amount of rock scrambling that hikers are faced with.
Every so often, you'll come across a signpost identifying a nearby rock formation.
Can you see why such a name was chosen? It really looks like they're kissing!
At various spots on the trail, the rocks frame the park in the most striking way possible.
Several expansive clearings offer incredible panoramic vistas of the hoodoos, which seem to stretch endlessly in all directions.
Although the rocks are the star of the show, there's so much more to see on the hike!

To learn more about the hike, visit its page on AllTrails.

Have you ever hiked the Heart of Rocks Loop? If so, what was your favorite rock formation on the trail? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below, then check out our previous article for more information about Chiricahua National Monument.

Address: Chiricahua National Monument, E Bonita Canyon Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643, USA

Only In Arizona

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Arizona Will Take You To The Original Sinagua Ruins

Arizona has no shortage of ancient ruins to visit, but some don’t get nearly the amount of recognition they deserve. The Honanki Heritage Site, located in the Sedona area, features an ancient cliff dwelling once home to the 15th-century Sinagua people. All it takes to see the magnificent structure for yourself is an easy, 0.6-mile hike through a whimsical woodland forest – so, what are you waiting for?
Only In Arizona

This Beautiful Desert Wildflower Loop In Arizona Has A Mouthwatering Restaurant Right Before The Trailhead

The only thing better than a delicious restaurant is one that offers breathtaking views while you eat. Gertrude’s, located in the iconic Desert Botanical Garden, definitely fits the bill, nestled amid beautiful Sonoran Desert plant life just before the Desert Wildflower Loop Trail. Come feast on Southwestern-inspired, farm-to-table cuisine and admire the gorgeous scenery all around you for a dining experience you’ll never forget.
Only In Arizona

American Eat Co. & Market Is A Food Hall In Arizona With 7 Restaurants And An Arcade

If you’re tired of the great debate about what to eat for dinner, stop the tiresome back-and-forth and head on over to American Eat Co. & Market, a Tucson food hall with seven restaurants, a wine and beer bar, a coffee shop, and a juice bar. Even if every member of the family is craving something different, this place has it all – from Sonoran dogs to pizza and all sorts of other mouthwatering eats.
Only In Arizona

Boyce Thompson Arboretum Features A Tunnel Of Trees In Arizona And It’s Positively Magical

If you’re a lover of fairytales, Arizona has plenty of opportunities to indulge your most whimsical fantasies. Boyce Thompson Arboretum is among the most enchanting destinations in the state, with a meandering path leading through a tree tunnel that looks like something straight out of a children’s storybook. Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and step into this lush oasis, where magic is the law of the land breathtaking natural scenery abounds.
Only In Arizona

Few People Know Arizona’s First Governor Is Buried At Papago Park In Phoenix

Arizona has an incredibly rich history, and insight into our past is often hiding where we’d least expect to find it. Papago Park, one of the most popular outdoor destinations in the state, is home to the final resting place of Arizona’s very first governor, W.P. Hunt. His tomb sits atop a dramatic hill, so you can pay your respects while admiring panoramic vistas of the surrounding desert landscape.
Only In Arizona

The Halloween Train Ride On The Verde Canyon Railroad In Arizona Is Filled With Fun For The Whole Family

Trick-or-treating is great, but it definitely isn’t the only family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween. Arizona’s Verde Canyon Railroad has a “spooktacular” Halloween train ride called the Haunted Halloween Express, featuring a costume contest, themed food and drinks, ghost stories, and tons more festive fun for all ages. During these uncertain...
Only In Arizona

Hike To A Series Of Red Rock Caves In Arizona For An Out-Of-This World Experience

Sedona is home to more caves than we could ever attempt to count – and that’s not even considering the ones yet to be discovered! If you’ve never embarked on the Raven Caves Trail near the Munds Mountain Wilderness, it’s definitely worth adding to your outdoor adventure bucket list. At just half a mile long, it’s easily among the shortest hikes in the area, and you’ll get to explore the inside of the iconic red rocks we all know and love. How cool is that?
Only In Arizona

When And Where To Expect Arizona’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

No matter what your favorite season is, we can all agree the crisp autumn air and changing leaves impart a certain magic that words can’t fully describe. While Arizona isn’t as well-known for its fall foliage as, say, New England, our state – particularly the high desert areas – happens to be a leaf-peeping paradise. Peak season occurs at a slightly different time each year, so having a trusted resource to consult ensures you’ll get to enjoy the show to the fullest extent possible. The interactive map at SmokyMountains.com is just that, detailing exactly when and where the fall foliage will peak in Arizona. Grab a pumpkin spice latte and hit the road – it’s time for autumn adventures!
Only In Arizona

The One Arizona Petroglyph Site That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries

Ancient rock art sites are hiding all over Arizona, but this one is among the least-known (and most well-preserved) of all. Deep within the vast desert landscape of Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, you’ll find the Maze Trail, a 1.4-mile hike that leads to a sandstone slab riddled with ancient petroglyphs. Created by the Anasazi people up to 700 years ago, one of these pictures resembles a labyrinth whose twists and turns would render it impossible to escape from. Nobody knows for sure what the mysterious drawing is supposed to represent, but it sure is fascinating to behold.
Only In Arizona

This Historic Park Is One Of Arizona’s Best Kept Secrets

Arizona boasts more historic sites than we could ever even attempt to count, and some of them are intertwined with nature in a truly beautiful way. Dead Horse Ranch State Park, nestled just outside of Old Town Cottonwood, is one such place. From the unique story behind its (admittedly macabre) name to the century-old jailhouse that sits near one of the trailheads, this underrated oasis is one of Arizona’s best-kept secrets. Just wait until you see all the outdoor activities you can enjoy!
Only In Arizona

This Beautiful Lakeside Trail In Arizona Is The Most Unique Hike Around

From The Wave to our beloved Grand Canyon, otherworldly landscapes are just par for the course here in Arizona. Watson Lake in Prescott is an equally extraterrestrial destination, with ancient rocks jutting out from the water far as the eye can see. You’ll feel like you’re on another planet when you hike the 4.5-mile Watson […] The post This Beautiful Lakeside Trail In Arizona Is The Most Unique Hike Around appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Arizona

If You’re Up For The 14-Mile Hike, Ventana Canyon Trail Leads To One Of The Most Unique Natural Arches In Arizona

Sometimes, being a tourist in your own city leads to uncovering the most incredible hidden gems. Ventana Canyon Trail in Tucson is a perfect example: this underrated hike starts at the renowned Lowe’s Ventana Canyon Resort, yet it often gets overlooked in favor of other nearby trails. At 14 miles round-trip, it’s no walk in the park, but the reward is a 32-foot-long natural arch that frames the city and surrounding desert landscape in a picture-perfect way.
Only In Arizona

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Arizona With Crystal Clear Natural Pools And A Hidden Cave Is Quite The Hike

Arizona has no shortage of hikes that lead to some truly breathtaking destinations, but you get two natural wonders for the price of one on the Soldiers Pass Cave Spur Trail in Sedona. This short and easy adventure takes you to a series of crystal-clear pools and a hidden cave, all in under three miles. To […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Arizona With Crystal Clear Natural Pools And A Hidden Cave Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Arizona

On The Night Of The Next Full Moon, Take A 2-Mile Guided Hike At Red Rock State Park In Arizona

If you’ve ever watched the full moon rise over Sedona’s iconic red rocks, then you know it’s a sight too beautiful for words. At Red Rock State Park, you can embark on a guided nighttime hike that lets you admire the full moon in all its glory, as well as learn all about the history, geology, wildlife, and vegetation of the area. The full moon hikes only take place through October, so don’t waste any time reserving your spot!
Only In Arizona

You’ll Love The Endless Seafood Bar At This Yummy Arizona Restaurant

Whether you’re really hungry or just can’t get the whole family to agree on a place to eat, buffets are always a solid choice. Pacific Seafood Buffet in Chandler and Glendale is one of the highest-rated all-you-can-eat restaurants in the Phoenix metro, and it isn’t hard to understand why. The eatery boasts a whopping 12 buffet tables that feature more than 200 items in all, ranging from sushi to fresh seafood to classic Asian chicken, beef, and vegetable dishes. You better bring a huge appetite!
Only In Arizona

Arizona’s New Glampground Getaway, The Cozy Peach, Is Truly One Of A Kind

If you like camping in style, this new luxury trailer park in Arizona deserves a spot on your bucket list. Located at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, The Cozy Peach features nine vintage Airstream campers that have been beautifully renovated to include all the modern amenities you know and love. Tucked away in the mountains, far removed from the chaos of big city life, this charming getaway is calling your name.
Only In Arizona

Take A Jeep Tour Of Monument Valley To Experience One Of Arizona’s Most Iconic Natural Wonders Like Never Before

Monument Valley is not only one of the most iconic natural wonders in Arizona and Utah, but it’s also among the most photographed places on earth. There are several different ways to enjoy the scenery: taking a scenic drive, spending the night at The View Campground, and—perhaps the best of all—embarking on a jeep tour into areas of the Valley not accessible to the public. That’s exactly what you’ll get to do when you book with Simpson’s Trailhandler Tours, a company run by a Navajo family who grew up on this ancient, sacred land. Tours depart from The View Hotel, which is located on the Utah side of Monument Valley.
Only In Arizona

This 2-Mile Trail In Arizona Leads To Breathtaking City And Mountain Views

It’s always fun to discover hidden gems, but sometimes, the places most worth visiting can be found right in our own backyard. Piestewa Peak Summit Trail, nestled in the heart of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, is one such destination. Although it’s among the most popular hikes in the Valley, there’s a reason for that: the trail showcases both city and mountain views sure to leave you breathless, and the reward is undeniably worth the challenge.
Only In Arizona

Walk Straight Through A Mountain On This Arizona Cavern Tour

Arizona is full of sprawling mountain ranges, but few of them feature a vast underground cavern system. The Rincon Mountains are a glaring exception, with an ancient underground labyrinth hiding just below the surface. It’s here, just 15 minutes southeast of Tucson, where you’ll find Colossal Cave Mountain Park, one of the largest dry caves […] The post Walk Straight Through A Mountain On This Arizona Cavern Tour appeared first on Only In Your State.
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arizona is for people who LOVE the Grand Canyon State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

