Hike Through A Wonderland Of Unique Rock Formations On The Heart Of Rocks Loop In Arizona
Chiricahua National Monument isn’t called the “Wonderland of Rocks” for no reason, and the Heart of Rocks Loop takes you into the thick of the otherworldly landscape. This challenging, 6.5-mile hike ascends over 1,600 feet above the desert floor, showcasing panoramic vistas of spindly hoodoos, lush greenery, and towering mountain peaks.
Address: Chiricahua National Monument, E Bonita Canyon Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643, USA
