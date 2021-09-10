Hike Through A Wonderland Of Unique Rock Formations On The Heart Of Rocks Loop In Arizona

Chiricahua National Monument isn’t called the “Wonderland of Rocks” for no reason, and the Heart of Rocks Loop takes you into the thick of the otherworldly landscape. This challenging, 6.5-mile hike ascends over 1,600 feet above the desert floor, showcasing panoramic vistas of spindly hoodoos, lush greenery, and towering mountain peaks.

Accessible from both the Visitor Center and Echo Canyon Trail, Heart of Rocks Loop takes you into the thick of the otherworldly landscape Chiricahua National Monument is known and loved for.

The hike, which begins at the Lower Rhyolite Canyon trailhead, actually consists of several interconnecting trails.

More technical than endurance-based, the difficulty lies in the sheer amount of rock scrambling that hikers are faced with.

Every so often, you'll come across a signpost identifying a nearby rock formation.

Can you see why such a name was chosen? It really looks like they're kissing!

At various spots on the trail, the rocks frame the park in the most striking way possible.

Several expansive clearings offer incredible panoramic vistas of the hoodoos, which seem to stretch endlessly in all directions.

Although the rocks are the star of the show, there's so much more to see on the hike!

Address: Chiricahua National Monument, E Bonita Canyon Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643, USA