Chicago, IL

City, CPS announce $500 grants for students experiencing housing instability

chicagohomeless.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new program will provide eligible CPS students with funding to assist with educational, living, and other expenses. This week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Interim Chicago Public Schools (CPS) CEO Dr. José M. Torres announced the creation of the Chicago Families Forward Fund. It will provide a $500 microgrant to CPS students experiencing housing insecurity to assist with needs that families and students are facing.

www.chicagohomeless.org

