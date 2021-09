Pre-order Josh Freese's new solo album on neon coral vinyl. Josh Freese has been one of the best and most in-demand punk/alternative rock drummers for decades, having begun his career in the late '80s with The Vandals (with whom he remains today), and also going on to drum for Suicidal Tendencies, Paul Westerberg and The Replacements, Devo, New Radicals, A Perfect Circle, The Offspring, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Social Distortion, and so many others. On top of that, he's also a solo artist, and he'll release a new album, Just A Minute, Vol. 1, which features 20 one-minute songs that he wrote and recorded during the pandemic for a series on social media called 'Quickies.'

