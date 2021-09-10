CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA rumors: Cavaliers release Damyean Dotson

 8 days ago

Kelsey Russo: #Cavs officially announce the signing of Damyean Dotson and re-signing of Matthew Dellavedova. The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Damyean (DAME-ee-an) Dotson to a multi-year contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Dotson (6-5, 205) appeared in 48 games for the New York Knicks last season, averaging 6.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 17.4 minutes. He also shot .362 from three-point range and reached double figure scoring on 13 occasions, including a season-high 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3FG) against Toronto on January 24th. In his first three NBA seasons, all with the Knicks, Dotson appeared in 165 games (42 starts) with career averages of 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 20.1 minutes.

Yardbarker

Cavaliers Rumors: Trades, Valentine, Simmons, Dotson, Sexton, Nance, Hartenstein

The Cavaliers have signed Denzel Valentine to a two-year deal, as Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports. The second year of Valentine’s agreement is non-guaranteed. Cleveland had been linked to Valentine, who was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2016 draft, for the past few weeks. The team had been looking for a wing who could compete for a rotation spot and the former Michigan State star should have a chance to get some playing time given the Cavs’ lack of proven options on the wing.
NBA
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Italian team interested in Frank Ntilikina

Former 8th pick and the New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina could be back playing in Europe. On Saturday, the head coach of Virtus Bologna, Sergio Scariolo, revealed that Nico Mannion will miss the beginning of the season and that the club is looking for a replacement. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport and La Repubblica, Ntilikina is one of the Virtus’ targets. However, reports say that the French point guard is not the first name on the Italian club list.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Had 'Sincere' Interest In The Knicks

12x All-Star DeMar DeRozan had an enormous opportunity this past offseason. After 9 seasons with the Raptors, and 3 with the Spurs, DeRozan had seen little success in the playoffs, and many were doubting his value as an NBA All-Star. As a free agent, DeRozan was at a crossroads in...
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Kuzma, Trades, Bulls, Johnson, Nets, Ellis, Wizards

Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. though the forward believed he was headed to Sacramento. Shortly before the Westbrook deal was announced, it was reported that the Kings were closing in a deal that would have sent Buddy Hield to the Lakers in exchange for Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell.
NBA

