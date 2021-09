Football is a game won by a team and not an individual, but it is still the individuals who are so much fun to watch. And without good players, you won’t have a good team, so that’s why the Los Angeles Rams paid such a high price to have players like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and an array of weapons for Matthew Stafford that is headlined by Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and DeSean Jackson.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO