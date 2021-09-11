Robert Vendetta – “All By My Handsome Self”
A track released this week from Norwegian artist Robert Vendetta, “All By My Handsome Self” struts a hooky rock and retro-pop sound, thematically exploring a crumbling relationship. Bouncy pianos glide into a forlorn vocal lead — “I heard you got married.” The backing guitars recall a Strokes-esque rock feeling, while the “all by my handsome self,” chorus reflects a hooky, timeless pop nostalgia. The track would sound fitting both in the company of ’70s New Wavers like Talking Heads and modern rock mavens. The culminating vocal rise past the two-minute mark, followed by a playful piano-focused segment, concludes “All By My Handsome Self” with a memorable melodic fervor.www.obscuresound.com
Comments / 0