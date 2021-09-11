Rain on Monday – “Something Good”
“Something Good” is the latest from Swedish artist Rain on Monday, the project of Raimond Dagfjäll, first catching our ear with the catchy track “Kill My Love” in 2017. “Something Good” again showcases Dagfjäll’s knack for hooky guitar/synth synergies. Chugging guitars and reflective synths complement a weary-sounding vocal, combining with the driving guitars and synths for a late-night driving feel. The track’s “can you give me something good?” refrain, with the lightly bouncy synth and guitar strums, easily entrances. “Something Good” exudes a weightless charm throughout, quaintly yet effectively making a strong melodic impression.www.obscuresound.com
Comments / 0