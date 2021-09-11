CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rain on Monday – “Something Good”

By Singer/Songwriter
obscuresound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Something Good” is the latest from Swedish artist Rain on Monday, the project of Raimond Dagfjäll, first catching our ear with the catchy track “Kill My Love” in 2017. “Something Good” again showcases Dagfjäll’s knack for hooky guitar/synth synergies. Chugging guitars and reflective synths complement a weary-sounding vocal, combining with the driving guitars and synths for a late-night driving feel. The track’s “can you give me something good?” refrain, with the lightly bouncy synth and guitar strums, easily entrances. “Something Good” exudes a weightless charm throughout, quaintly yet effectively making a strong melodic impression.

www.obscuresound.com

Comments / 0

Related
obscuresound.com

Garbanotas – “Hey Love”

Lithuanian rock group Garbanotas present a shifty psych-rocker with the consuming track “Hey Love.” Hazy, elongated guitar tones set a contemplative beginning. Dreamy vocals accompany, fittingly. From there, the track grows with vigor, the guitar work and vocals intensifying in unison. A steady rock-forward pulse emerges just prior to two minutes in, seamlessly accelerating the track’s energy. The “still waiting,” vocal section leads into an enthusiastic “hey, love!” snippet that enthralls amidst ever-changing guitar characteristics. “Hey Love” ebbs and flows with captivating melodic cohesion, emphasizing the band’s sturdy psych-rock appeal.
ROCK MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Premiere: Otherwoman – “FINE”

Out today, “FINE” is a breezy pop delight from Ontario-based artist Otherwoman. Lush synths and suave guitar jams concoct an inviting beginning, perking up thereafter with added synth-y effervescence and backing vocal effects. “Every time we stumble we’ll be just fine,” the hooky chorus touts, exuding a shimmering confidence. “Pick ourselves up and be just fine.” “FINE” lyrically shows an enjoyably upbeat perseverance amidst an assortment of guitars and synths fit for a sunny day, driving a melodic earworm from Otherwoman.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Dopus Opus – “Speeding By”

California-based duo Dopus Opus show an inventive psych-rock sound throughout their debut album, The Lake Sessions. Among the release’s highlights is the hypnotic “Speeding By.” Twangy guitars and playful keys craft an engaging initial sound, chugging along with a nostalgic contentedness. The track takes a creative turn around the two-minute mark, when the vocals exude a warming, wordless harmonizing following soaring guitar work. “Speeding By” nicely represents the band’s knack for hypnotic songwriting with cohesive structural shifts. Look for similar quality throughout The Lake Sessions, streaming exclusively on Bandcamp.
ROCK MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Hux Flux – “Don’t Wanna”

Swedish rockers Hux Flux exhilarate throughout the track “Don’t Wanna,” wasting no time with blistering guitars into the intro. Suave vocals creep inward thereafter, exuding a glam-friendly vibe reminiscent of T. Rex. The chorus’ first reveal hits right at the oen-minute turn, escalating vocal fervency and guitar involvement. “I don’t wanna,” the vocals repeat amidst clanging guitar distortion, a section that consumes each time through. The garage-rock fuzz and soaring vocal intensity converge for quality results; “Don’t Wanna” shows very well from Hux Flux.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish
obscuresound.com

No Past No Future – “The Plug”

“The Plug” is a stylish pop track from creative collective No Past No Future, stemming from the collaboration between songwriter Yung Hemingway and producers/DJs Ty-Kee & Earl. Murky synths and cavernous percussion set atmospheric beginnings, quickly ascending into pop-focused clarity. “She’s gonna make me feel some type of way,” the vocals enthusiastically shimmer, the bass drop commencing shortly thereafter. Vocal escalations and lush synth-laden twinkling comprise a subsequent series of melodic turns, cementing “The Plug” as a stellar production with atmosphere and pop smarts.
MUSIC
harkeraquila.com

Music Monday: Try something new with Aquila

Music Monday features a different category of songs on a weekly basis. Each Monday, Harker Aquila will release seven songs, one song for each day of the week. The third week of the school year, when students and faculty are beginning to fall into a routine, presents a time for the campus to step out of their comfort zone and try new endeavors. With Club Fair occurring this Wednesday, Dance Production auditions this Saturday and other opportunities across campus, Aquila encourages everyone to use this week to branch out and give something a go and hopes that this mini playlist will help students and faculty alike try something new.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Blake Red – “The Cradle”

Chicago-based artist Blake Red unleashes a heavy alt-rock sound on “The Cradle,” the title track from her EP of the same name. “The other side,” Red repeats with vigor throughout, the electric guitar distortion converging with passionate percussive frenzy. The two-minute turn sees a catching, dark twist with a Halloween-friendly flair, the demon references evolving into an ’80s-friendly guitar solo. The “I’m coming back to life,” outro caps the track off on an aptly energetic note. “The Cradle” shows a consuming dark alt-rock sound, nicely epitomizing the EP’s sound, streaming below:
CHICAGO, IL
obscuresound.com

The Reggaestra – “Rock and Groove”

Fronted by Grammy nominated producer and roots reggae artist Picstitch, The Reggaestra show tribute to the legendary Bunny Wailer with the album Tribute to Bunny Wailer, featuring 14 of his classic tracks. The Pennsylvania-based project shows great form throughout, capturing a melodic vein of roots reggae, evident immediately by opening track “Rock and Groove.” Smooth brass, bumbling bass, and pulsing piano complement a charismatic vocal lead. Various vocal layers converge during the upbeat title-referencing chorus, lending an inviting, sunshine-forward feeling. “Rock and groove with me,” the chorus lets out, the accompanying reggae instrumentation pulsing with an easy-going charm. Tribute to Bunny Wailer is a consuming tribute to the late great.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
obscuresound.com

Reveree – “Birthday Boy”

“Birthday Boy” is a stirring folk track from Berlin-based artist Reveree. Piano accompanies acoustical plucks and a solemn vocal presence, reminiscent of Nick Cave. The elements intensify past the one-minute mark, casting an ominous feeling led by clanging piano and trickling acoustics. “Birthday Boy” shows enjoyable variation from dark, creaking beginnings into a spirited, stylish bounce. Reveree shows a consuming sound here that I further anticipate hearing on the project’s forthcoming LP, out in November.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
obscuresound.com

No Romance – “Unfold”

A darkly invigorating synth-pop track, “Unfold” is a recent track from Berlin-based trio No Romance. Off the Unfold EP, the self-titled track wows with a bustling array of misty synths amidst a pulsing dance-friendly rhythm section. The vocals initially tout a sort of nonchalance, escalating with fervency rounding the two-minute mark as the track’s textural hold becomes more present. The dark, gliding synths thereafter lead into a hypnotic final minute, rich with rhythmic and synth-forward textures.
MUSIC
Chicago Tribune

Riot Fest opens in Chicago’s Douglass Park with an ageless Patti Smith, carnival rides and, yes, Morrissey

Riot Fest opened for the weekend Thursday in Douglass Park on a beautiful pre-autumn afternoon with a preview day and just the Riot and Rebel stages activated; all five stages will be filled with bands soon after the gates open at 11 a.m. Friday. With the music lineup changing until almost the last minute, the fest’s bill through Sunday includes some hefty names, including Chicago’s own ...
CHICAGO, IL
obscuresound.com

Void Kandy – “Feel Out Loud”

“Feel Out Loud” is a creative, melodic track from Void Kandy, off the Reno-based artist’s new album, The One You Want. A quaint guitar line expands quickly alongside prickly key-laden bursts and hypnotic vocals, feeling like a hooky fusion of psych-pop and Krautrock. The “feel out loud,” hook consumes with hazy, reflective vocals and funk-tinged guitar pulsations. The project of Ezra Klitsie, Void Kandy impresses with inventive aesthetic charm and a knack for hooky, memorable melodies, evident by “Feel Out Loud” and other highlights throughout The One You Want.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Bobby Jean’ in 2016

Pearl Jam are returning from a three-year live hiatus on Saturday night when they headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the Asbury Park, New Jersey, beachfront. They had plans to tour the world last year in support of Gigaton, but they were forced to postpone everything due to the pandemic. That means they haven’t faced a live audience since their September 4th, 2018, show at Fenway Park. It’s the longest break of their 30-year career. The two-day festival will also feature sets by Patti Smith, the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Ani DiFranco, and many others. Patti Scialfa was on the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy