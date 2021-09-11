Rain on Monday – “Something Good”

Music Monday features a different category of songs on a weekly basis. Each Monday, Harker Aquila will release seven songs, one song for each day of the week. The third week of the school year, when students and faculty are beginning to fall into a routine, presents a time for the campus to step out of their comfort zone and try new endeavors. With Club Fair occurring this Wednesday, Dance Production auditions this Saturday and other opportunities across campus, Aquila encourages everyone to use this week to branch out and give something a go and hopes that this mini playlist will help students and faculty alike try something new.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO