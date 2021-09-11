CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RailRiders beat Rochester for fourth straight win; Buffalo maintains five-game lead

Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

The RailRiders have firmly managed to turn things around. Buffalo, though, is doing everything in its power to ensure it doesn’t change the division title race.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre turned in another strong performance on Friday night with a 3-1 victory over Rochester at PNC Field for the team’s fourth straight win.

Buffalo’s own streak, however, simply won’t end. The Bisons hit a dozen straight wins with an 8-5 triumph against Syracuse to close in on the Northeast Division crown.

The Bisons (68-41) remain firmly in control with a five-game lead over the RailRiders (63-46) with the final week of the regular season looming. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has eight games left — two against Rochester and six on the road at Lehigh Valley — while Buffalo is scheduled for nine, finishing out this weekend against Syracuse before playing seven games in six days at Rochester.

All of it, of course, was made possible by Buffalo’s emphatic seven-game sweep of the RailRiders last week in Moosic.

To their credit, the RailRiders managed to bounce back this week to take the first four games from the Red Wings. Friday night’s victory was highlighted by the pitching.

Deivi Garcia gave up one run on four hits in five innings to earn his first win since July 20, striking out six with two walks. Three relievers didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way as Brooks Kriske, Ron Marinaccio and Adam Warren preserved the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre never trailed on the night as Donny Sands made it 1-0 in the bottom of the first with an RBI single.

Rochester tied it up in the top of the fourth when Donovan Casey knocked in a run with a single of his own.

But the RailRiders answered immediately in the home half. Greg Allen made it 2-1 with a line drive single that scored Socrates Brito for what proved to be the winning run.

Max Burt was thrown out at third on the play, but Allen helped tack on an insurance run by stealing second and coming home on another run-scoring single by Sands.

Garcia got out of a jam in the fifth after surrendering a double and a walk with two outs. But the double ended up being the Red Wings’ last hit of the night as they managed only a two-out walk in the seventh against the RailRiders bullpen.

Sands led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance, adding a double. Allen had two hits while Estevan Florial reached base three times.

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at PNC Field before wrapping up at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Richmond Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Indians set sights on fourth-straight win

The Indians didn’t do much wrong last week. They scored on their first eight possessions, had a running-clock lead before halftime and allowed just 10 yards of total offense in a 69-6 win at home over South Laurel. “It seemed like everything we did went well,” Madison Central coach Mike...
LEXINGTON, KY
