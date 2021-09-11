CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 22 Miami’s offense will look to get back on track vs. Appalachian State

By David Lake
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 22 Miami Hurricanes offense will look to get back on track in week two against Group of Five opponent Appalachian State on Saturday night. After scoring only 13 points and mustering 266 yards of offense against No. 1 Alabama, who has arguably the best defense in the country, Miami needs to show they have the ability to score points against the Mountaineers.

Miami Hurricanes
Yardbarker

Ohio State's Offensive Grades vs. Minnesota

The Buckeyes came away with a 45-31 road victory in a wet, Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday night. C.J. Stroud made his first start as a Buckeye and finished with four touchdowns and nearly 300 yards passing. The offense exploded for some big plays and looked as good as fans are used to seeing. Huge credit to Ryan Day and his staff for not panicking at half time and executing a great game plan in the second half.
MINNESOTA STATE
chatsports.com

Miami Hurricanes vs Appalachian State Mountaineers: How to Watch, gametime, live stream, and TV schedule

It’s another game-week for your Miami Hurricanes. This time, they return from the road for the home opener. Coming to the cozy confines of Hard Rock Stadium to combat the Canes are the Appalachian State Mountaineers, a solid group of 5 team looking to score one of the major upsets of the 2021 season. Miami traveled to Boone, NC to face off against AppSt a few years ago, and dominated the day en route to a 45-10 shellacking of the overmatched and out-gunned Mountaineers.
MIAMI, FL
