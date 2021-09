PORTLAND, Ore.—The UTEP Miners were able to hold off the Pilots 3-0 in a volleyball contest held at Viking Pavilion on Friday afternoon, securing the match in set scores of 25-20, 25-15, and 25-18. Jayde Harris finished the day tied for a game-high 10 kills—seven of which came in the first set—Noelani Helm contributed 13 assists, and Grace Zilbert added eight digs for the designated home side.