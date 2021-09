In the spirit of unity, the Fort Hood Garrison Chaplain’s Office hosted a Sept. 11, 2001, Interfaith Remembrance Ceremony in the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel Sanctuary Friday. “As the garrison chaplain, I have oversight for all the religious support activity that occurs in our chapels,” Chaplain (Col.) Darren Chester said. “There are a few times throughout the year that seem appropriate to bring all those services together to kind of celebrate community, build unity, and just have our folks get to know each other a little bit more. 9/11 is one of them.”

FORT HOOD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO