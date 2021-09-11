CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He’s All That’

By Karen Kemmerle
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it blasphemous to do a remake of the seminal teen movie She’s All That? Yes. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, Netflix’s update of the ’90s classic is still an enjoyable albeit less substantial watch. TikTok pioneer Addison Rae stars as Padgett Sawyer, a popular influencer who desperately needs money for college. When a social media snafu turns her followers against her, she must give someone a killer makeover to get back her endorsement deals and settle a bet. Enter Cameron Kweller (Cobra Kai‘s Tanner Buchanan), a high-school outsider who loves photography, alternative music and horses. As Addison and Cameron connect, things get complicated, as you can imagine. With cameos from OG film stars Rachel Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard, He’s All That manages to pay proper homage to the original film while entertaining a whole new generation of moviegoers.

