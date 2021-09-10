Four Drovers Earn Top 10 Finishes at the Aggie Duals

LAWTON, Okla. – Friday morning, the Drovers women's and men's cross-country teams turned in strong performances at the Aggie Duals in Lawton, Okla. The men's team concluded the 8-kilometer race with a fourth-place team finish, and three different Drovers placed in the top 10. Dylan Keegan (SR) completed the race in just 25:36.23, earning a fourth-place individual finish. Brian Kipkosgei (NA) finished closely behind with a sixth-place finish in 25:41.55. Kalique St. Jean (JR/Antigua) earned a top 10 finish with a time of 26:15.40. Marlon Herrera (SR/Donna, TX) concluded the race in 34th place, while Shaquille Barzey (JR) finished shortly after with a 44th place finish. Fernando Gonzalez (SR/Oklahoma City, OK) and Justin Norman (SR/Edmond, OK) finished the race back-to-back in 50th and 51st place, respectively.