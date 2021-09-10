CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

Four Drovers Earn Top 10 Finishes at the Aggie Duals

By Cross Country
usaoathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. – Friday morning, the Drovers women's and men's cross-country teams turned in strong performances at the Aggie Duals in Lawton, Okla. The men's team concluded the 8-kilometer race with a fourth-place team finish, and three different Drovers placed in the top 10. Dylan Keegan (SR) completed the race in just 25:36.23, earning a fourth-place individual finish. Brian Kipkosgei (NA) finished closely behind with a sixth-place finish in 25:41.55. Kalique St. Jean (JR/Antigua) earned a top 10 finish with a time of 26:15.40. Marlon Herrera (SR/Donna, TX) concluded the race in 34th place, while Shaquille Barzey (JR) finished shortly after with a 44th place finish. Fernando Gonzalez (SR/Oklahoma City, OK) and Justin Norman (SR/Edmond, OK) finished the race back-to-back in 50th and 51st place, respectively.

www.usaoathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Chickasha, OK
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggie#Race#The Aggie Duals#Sr Donna#Sr Edmond#Na#Jr Oklahoma City#The Drovers#Drover Invitational#Science Arts Athletics#Athletics Website#Drover Athletics Twitter#Droverathletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy