CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘New Warriors’ Producer Reveals Glimpse of Canceled Show’s Squirrel Girl

By Claire Epting
97.5 WTBD
97.5 WTBD
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel’s New Warriors television project was cancelled before it could ever reach the screen, but for the first time ever, we have a glimpse of what Squirrel Girl would have looked like in the live-action show. Kevin Biegel, the would-be showrunner for Freeform's New Warriors series, recently took to Twitter to reveal why the show was cancelled. He also shared a few behind-the-scenes images that depict Milana Vayntrub in costume as Squirrel Girl.

wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

What is the Squirrel Girl movie release date?

Has a Squirrel Girl movie release date been confirmed? There’s been a lot of talk about a Squirrel Girl MCU project, but is there a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for Doreen Green in production? Is Squirrel Girl Milana Vayntrub confirmed as playing her in the movie, or was she only for the canceled New Warriors TV series? Will Squirrel Girl come to Disney Plus, maybe as a show like Loki instead of a movie?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

New Warriors Creator Puts Blame On Ryan Reynolds For The Show’s Leaks

Ryan Reynolds may have some explaining to do well, at least to Marvel’s New Warriors‘ fans, after the show’s creator hilariously blamed Reynolds for leaking pics and footage from the unreleased show. New Warriors was set to be a live-action series about six individuals –including fan favourite Squirrel Girl– with...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Lucifer': Inside the Twice-Canceled Show’s Hell of a Ride to a Heavenly End

#SaveLucifer was the devil’s saving grace quite a few times. It’s not uncommon for a TV show to be resurrected in this day and age, whether because of fan outcry or impressive delayed-viewing stats or a streaming service looking to give an under-the-radar but critically acclaimed title a second chance. But the case of “Lucifer,” the show about Tom Ellis as the Devil come to Earth that just refused to move into the afterlife, is a special one that deserves some glorious reflection as it approaches the Friday launch of its true, for real, absolutely final season at Netflix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

New Poster for The Cuphead Show Revealed

A new poster for Netflix's upcoming The Cuphead Show! has been revealed with Cuphead and Mugman both gracing the front of the poster. It features the signature look of the original game, Cuphead, though the characters have a bit more shine to them with a slightly different style compared to the game. No release date or any information like that was announced alongside the poster reveal, but the "coming soon" affixed to the poster should give Cuphead fans hope that the show won't be too far off now.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milana Vayntrub
97.5 WTBD

‘What If’ Mid-Season Trailer: The Guardians of the Multiverse?

This week’s episode of What If...? on Disney+ is the sixth episode of the season. There are nine episodes total in this season of the series, which means we’re just past the mid-point of the show’s initial run. There’s a new trailer out that teases the second half of the show, along with the appearances of the characters we’re going to see.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel Girl#Television#Video Game#Marvel#Freeform S New Warriors#Screenrant#The Marvel Comics#Mcu
97.5 WTBD

‘Twisted Metal’ Games Get TV Series Starring Anthony Mackie

Well, it’s proven almost impossible for Hollywood to make a great film based on a video game but how about a TV show? Television might make a better medium for video game adaptations that cinema; TV and games share a screen, and the length of most modern games — with stories that can stretch dozens of hours — is way more appropriate to a series than a single, standalone movie.
VIDEO GAMES
HipHopWired

Cast, Crew & Details Revealed About New ‘Bel-Air’ Drama Series Produced By Will Smith

New information has been released about what many of us who grew up on Black ’90s sitcoms consider the reboot to end all reboots. Ever since it was announced last year that our beloved series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is getting what showrunners describe as a “dramatic retelling” of the story of Will Smith’s character (of the same name) and his West Philadelphia rags to Bel-Air riches experience, our imaginations have run wild wondering just what that spin on the show would look like.
TV SERIES
AFP

In-person Emmys return as Netflix eyes TV's top prize with 'The Crown'

Television's top stars will gather in person for the first time in two years at Sunday's Emmys, where Netflix is tipped to finally win the small screen's biggest prize for "The Crown." "'The Crown' does feel like it finally has come to the moment where it's going to have its moment," Variety awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP. "It's going to be the first big series win for Netflix."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy