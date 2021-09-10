‘New Warriors’ Producer Reveals Glimpse of Canceled Show’s Squirrel Girl
Marvel’s New Warriors television project was cancelled before it could ever reach the screen, but for the first time ever, we have a glimpse of what Squirrel Girl would have looked like in the live-action show. Kevin Biegel, the would-be showrunner for Freeform's New Warriors series, recently took to Twitter to reveal why the show was cancelled. He also shared a few behind-the-scenes images that depict Milana Vayntrub in costume as Squirrel Girl.wtbdfm.com
