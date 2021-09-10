Oscar Valdez rallies past Robson Conceicao for hard-fought decision win
After all the controversy and talk about his positive drug test, Oscar Valdez finally put it out of his mind and got to work. The result was hard-fought and competitive unanimous decision to retain his WBC junior lightweight title against Robson Conceicao in the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+ main event on Friday night before an announced sold-out crowd of 4,545 at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona, where Valdez grew up and still views as a second home.www.ringtv.com
