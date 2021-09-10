Oscar Valdez rallies past Robson Conceicao for hard-fought decision win

Boxing’s reputation as a noble art has always had a rare ability to brush off scandal. Never has there been a blow from which it could not recover or a depth beyond redemption. For that reason, the last week will provoke few enduring reactions or grand realisations. There will be no defence for the sake of the honest, the brave or the outright reckless. It does not mean, though, that the indefensible should be allowed to pass as the norm.On Friday night in Tucson, Arizona, Oscar Valdez, the World Boxing Council’s super featherweight champion, will defend his title against Robson...

