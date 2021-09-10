CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Oscar Valdez rallies past Robson Conceicao for hard-fought decision win

By Dan Rafael
The Ring Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all the controversy and talk about his positive drug test, Oscar Valdez finally put it out of his mind and got to work. The result was hard-fought and competitive unanimous decision to retain his WBC junior lightweight title against Robson Conceicao in the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+ main event on Friday night before an announced sold-out crowd of 4,545 at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona, where Valdez grew up and still views as a second home.

www.ringtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Oscar Valdez, Evander Holyfield and boxing’s loss of what’s noble

Boxing’s reputation as a noble art has always had a rare ability to brush off scandal. Never has there been a blow from which it could not recover or a depth beyond redemption. For that reason, the last week will provoke few enduring reactions or grand realisations. There will be no defence for the sake of the honest, the brave or the outright reckless. It does not mean, though, that the indefensible should be allowed to pass as the norm.On Friday night in Tucson, Arizona, Oscar Valdez, the World Boxing Council’s super featherweight champion, will defend his title against Robson...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Oscar Valdez vs. Conceicao on Sept.10th on FITE & ESPN

By Jim Maltzman: Oscar Valdez will be making his first defense of his WBC super featherweight title next Friday, September 10th against Robson Conceicao at the Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona. The start time for the ESPN+ streamed event is at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. Fight fans outside...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
3kingsboxing.com

Valdez v Conceicao Legitimized And Universal Outrage Ensues

Oscar Valdez is the Latest Example of the Boxing’s Problematic Side. Oscar Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) will make the first defense of the WBC world junior lightweight title against Robson Conceicao (16-0, 8 KOs) on September 10 at the Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona, live on ESPN. However, as the fight draws closer, it has become clouded with controversy. On August 28, the defending champion’s A-sample drug test showed elements of the stimulant Phentermine. For those unfamiliar with Phentermine, it’s a drug that can aid a user in losing weight. Valdez’s B-sample also tested positive for Phentermine on September 2.
TUCSON, AZ
BoxingNews24.com

Tim Bradley: I hope Oscar Valdez gets knocked out

By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley has come out against Oscar Valdez saying that he’s upset about him being given clearance to fight on September 10th despite testing positive for the banned substance phentermine during a VADA test. The World Boxing Council has reportedly cleared Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) to go...
TUCSON, AZ
frontproofmedia.com

WBC Super Featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez Primed for Tucson Showdown Friday Against Robson Conceição

TUCSON, Ariz. (September 8, 2021) — WBC super featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez, born in Nogales, Mexico, and raised in Tucson, Arizona, is ready for his sold-out homecoming. Valdez authored a Knockout of the Year contender over Miguel Berchelt in February and will attempt to successfully defend his title for the first time against unbeaten Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (16-0, 8 KOs) on Friday evening at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson. Conceicao defeated Valdez by one point in the finals of the 2009 Pan American Games, so the amateur rivals have a professional score to settle.
TUCSON, AZ
fightsports.tv

Oscar Valdez Placed On ‘Probation’ By WBC, But Won’t Be Stripped Of Title

Oscar Valdez is able to hold onto his title belt until his September 10 matchup against Robson Conceição. Valdez’s (29-0, 23 KOs) A and B-samples tested positive for the VADA-banned stimulant phentermine last week, but the WBC said they won’t be stripping the boxer of his super featherweight belt. Instead, they’re putting him on probation as a consequence.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Shakur Stevenson
Person
Jamel Herring
Bloody Elbow

Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao preview: Drug testing controversy looms over main event

Oscar Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) defends his WBC super-featherweight title this Friday against former amateur rival and 2016 Olympic champion Robson Conceicao (16-0, 8 KOs). Valdez took the belt from Miguel Berchelt in February with a brilliant performance capped by a spectacular KO. Conceicao immediately turned pro after winning the gold medal in 2016 but his pro career has been slow to take off. Too slow, arguably, as he’s already 32.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Amid controversy, Oscar Valdez still has heavy-handed ambitions

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 20: Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valdez (left) exchange punches during their fight for the WBC super featherweight title at the MGM Grand Conference Center on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images) 08. Sep. As Oscar...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Doping#I Won#Combat#Wbc#Espn#Ring#Phentermine#Casino Del Sol#Vada#Robsonr60#Valdezconceicao#Mexican
Boxing Insider

Oscar Valdez: “We Want The Winner Of Shakur Stevenson And Jamel Herring”

Oscar Valdez was expecting a much more arduous and fan-friendly fight. The WBC super featherweight titleholder had hoped that former Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao would bite down on his mouthpiece and fight him. Yet, as the 30-year-old Valdez grew frustrated during their showdown, which took place at Casino De Sol’s AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona, he realized that a firefight simply wasn’t meant to be.
TUCSON, AZ
Boxing Insider

Robson Conceicao: “I’m Here To Slay Goliath”

Robson Conceicao was none too pleased with what took place earlier this week. The former 2016 Olympic gold medalist was perturbed when news broke that Oscar Valdez, his upcoming opponent, tested positive for Phentermine. While it appeared as though Conceicao would lose his opportunity to dethrone Valdez for his WBC lightweight title, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission looked the other way, opting to look past the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association’s drug-testing rules and instead, abided by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules, which allows Valdez to take the substance outside of competition.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

VADA don’t agree with World Boxing Council on Oscar Valdez advantage

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency provided information on stimulants like the one flagged in World Boxing Council champion Oscar Valdez’s sample. Valdez was given a pass following a hearing with Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission. The WBC agreed Valdez would be able to defend his title on September 10th. On Tuesday,...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

Oscar Valdez wins, loses on the same night, the damage had been done

Oscar Valdez retained his WBC super-featherweight title in the most controversial circumstances possible. The damage, sadly for him, had already been done. Robson Conceicao turned up for the fight of his life despite Valdez testing positive for Phentermine in the wake of the battle. WBC chiefs allowed the fight to...
COMBAT SPORTS
ib.tv

The Hauser Report: Oscar Valdez, Phentermine, and the Larger Issue

On September 10, Oscar Valdez successfully defended his WBC super-featherweight title with a twelve-round decision over Robson Conceicao in a bout contested under the auspices of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson, Arizona. That’s the short version of what happened. The long version is more complicated. After their fight was...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy