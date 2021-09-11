CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park hammers Truman

 7 days ago

Truman coach Charlie Pugh can see the light at the end of a tunnel nearly two years in the making. “I believe in our team,” Pugh said Friday night after a 48-13 home loss to Oak Park, the Patriots’ 18th straight defeat dating back to the 2019 season. “There’s not a goal that we set that we can’t still achieve. We haven’t started conference play yet. We need to win our first conference game, so we can play for a conference championship. They’re (goals) all still there. They’re all still attainable. We’ve just got to keep plugging.”

