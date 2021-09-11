Oak Park hammers Truman

Welcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. “When you lose four games in two years and three of them are to that team right there, yeah you want to beat them, so there were a lot of sleepless nights trying to scheme some stuff. The kids came out and executed well. I’m proud of them.” – Liberty North coach after his team’s 42-14 win over Ray-Pec after losing to the Panthers in the Class 6 playoffs the last two years.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO