Lincoln County Road Dept. Started the Burling Road Project today. Burling Rd and intersection highway 425 north to Billows & Burling intersection is Closed to all traffic and will remain Closed until project has been completed. We are estimating 2 weeks depending on weather. We will be adding multiple pipes, gravel, & SB2 to alleviate flooding. Detour route is as follows. Take Hwy 199 to Billows road and proceed to Burling rd. There are No houses on the area we are working on. Please drive safely. School bus driver Mr Jackson has already been notified.

LINCOLN COUNTY, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO