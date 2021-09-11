CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Afghanistan’s arc from 9/11 to today: Once hopeful, now sad

By Associated Press
cbs4indy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arc of Afghanistan’s future from the Sept. 11 attacks to today ran from early hope to despair as the United States-led coalition that toppled the Taliban two decades ago left a void for the militants to reclaim the country as it withdrew U.S. troops. On November 13, 2001, the...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
marketresearchtelecast.com

What happened to Sharbat Gula, the Afghan girl who starred in one of the iconic covers of National Geographic?

In 1984, photographer Steve McCurry photographed the entire drama of the refugees living in the Peshawar camp in Pakistan. This complex work is remembered by a photograph: that of Sharbat Gula, an Afghan girl, orphan, who became a symbol of refugees in 1985 when the magazine National Geographic made her an icon of his publications and in one of the great images of the twentieth century.
PHOTOGRAPHY
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Taliban soldiers accused of killing and mutilating 8-month pregnant policewoman

Taliban soldiers allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant policewoman in the city of Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan. While the hardline group has denied the allegations, a report by BBC News citing three sources said that the Taliban beat and shot the woman, identified as Banu Negar, in front of her husband and children on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Iraq War#Taliban#Hindu#Islamic#Al Qaida#The Associated Press News#Afghans#American
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy