Arkansas State

Texas Football: Junior Angilau and Jared Wiley to play vs. Arkansas

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Wiley, Texas Football Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports. A telling sign of the injury report being pretty optimistic for No. 15 ranked Texas football came about late this week in media availability from new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas was figured to announce what the injury status for the likes of junior tight end Jared Wiley and junior offensive guard Junior Angilau would be for this weekend’s big matchup on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks on the night of Sep. 11.

