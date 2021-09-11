Cowboys LBs Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch saw significantly fewer snaps in Dallas’ loss to Bucs
FRISCO — A new linebacker rotation led to Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch seeing uncharacteristically little work Thursday against the Buccaneers. The Cowboys defense was on the field for 65 snaps. Smith was on the field for 16 of them. Vander Esch: 14. Rookie first-round pick Micah Parsons and Keanu Neal played 51 and 50 snaps, respectively. They are the primary linebackers in the nickel subpackage, leading to reduced usage for Smith and Vander Esch.www.dallasnews.com
