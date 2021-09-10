There is a mobile home sitting on property that we hold the deed to, what do we need to do to have the mobile home removed?
Our families were gifted 232+ acres that we deeded last year. There is a mobile home that is situated on 2 families' properties, ours being one, and my grandfather's daughter. The mobile home was left to the owner by her father who is deceased and has never had a deed to the land where the mobile home is situated. The owner of the mobile home has never resided in it and has been renting out the mobile home.avvo.com
Comments / 0