Meadow Bridge, WV

Prep Football: Midland Trail rolls past Meadow Bridge

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
Images by Brian Ferguson

Hico – After a slow start Midland Trail picked up the momentum late, beating county rival Meadow Bridge 33-0 Friday in Hico.

A week after scoring three times on three touches and intercepting two passes, Midland Trail’s Ayden Simms came back down to earth. He scored on three touches again but only intercepted one pass this week.

Quarterback Josh Dickerson completed seven of his nine passing attempts for 147 yards and three touchdowns, finding Simms twice and and Robert Ruffner once.

Rounding out the contributions on offense was Ruffner who ran the ball 17 times for 116 yards.

Trail moves to 2-1 while Meadow Bridge drops to 1-1.

Individual Statistics

Rushing – MT: Robert Ruffner 17-116, Aden Isaacs 9-52-1 TD, Griffin Boggs 9-37, River Barnhouse 1-9, Cody Harrell 3-(minus-11), Josh Dickerson 4-11, Ayden Simms 1-14-1

Passing – MT: Dickerson 7-9-147-3 TDs-1 INT

Receiving – Simms 2-67-2 TDs, Isaacs 3-53, Harrell 1-16, Ruffner 1-31-1 TD

