Pumpkin Brownies made with pumpkin, cinnamon and pumpkin spice and then topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting. Soft, moist and absolutely the perfect fall dessert!. It’s no secret that we really love pumpkin around here. Even with all of the fabulous pumpkin recipes we have, I still keep finding new favorites. Not sure how that is possible, but I really do think these pumpkin brownies are one of the best pumpkin desserts I’ve tried so far. My family devoured all of them within about 24 hours and kept asking when I was going to make more.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO