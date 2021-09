HIGGINS TWP, MI — A Michigan State Police trooper is being lauded for saving the life of an elderly woman he found suffering from severe injuries near his rural home. On Aug. 31, Trooper Nathan Selley was off-duty at his residence when he noticed his dog alerting him to something out of the ordinary. Selley, who is assigned to the MSP West Branch Post in Ogemaw County, began checking the property around his home and heard a very faint voice crying out for help.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO