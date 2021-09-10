CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

September 2021 Calendar of Events

By Jack Mitchell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article▶ Locked N Loaded — September 10 at 6 p.m. Sizemore Country Store presents Locked N Loaded, a country cover band based out of Sacramento California area. Playing all your favorite country hits from today's radio play to the hits of yester-year. As a group they feature an authentic Nashville sound. Come down to Volcano, grab a burger or BBQ at Sizemore's Country Store before the show and enjoy Locked N Loaded, playing in Volcano's Historic Amphitheatre. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Sizemore's Country Store in Volcano. For more information call (209) 296-4459.

