CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norris City, IL

Tammy L. Lewis-Pollard

wrul.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTammy L. Lewis-Pollard, 59, Norris City passed away at 1:45 pm., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. She was born in Louisville, KY on June 10, 1962 the daughter of Hiawatha and Beverly (Magruder) Lewis. Tammy married Jimmie Pollard on December 17, 1993. Tammy joined the United States Army in 1980 and faithfully served her country until 1995. She then joined the Army Reserves and served another 8 years before retiring in 2005. Tammy achieved the rank of Sergeant Frist Class. One of her greatest joys was being a Drill Sergeant. Tammy was a Registered Nurse and most recently was a surgical nurse at St. Vincent Hospital. Tammy attended Ditney Ridge Baptist Church and was a member of the Patriot Riders of America, Illinois Chapter #1. She enjoyed reading and fishing.

www.wrul.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Louisville, KY
Obituaries
City
Evansville, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Norris City, IL
City
Louisville, IL
Norris City, IL
Obituaries
City
Carmi, IL
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States Army#Illinois Chapter#The Carmi American Legion#Vfw#Campbell Funeral Home
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy