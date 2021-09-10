Tammy L. Lewis-Pollard, 59, Norris City passed away at 1:45 pm., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. She was born in Louisville, KY on June 10, 1962 the daughter of Hiawatha and Beverly (Magruder) Lewis. Tammy married Jimmie Pollard on December 17, 1993. Tammy joined the United States Army in 1980 and faithfully served her country until 1995. She then joined the Army Reserves and served another 8 years before retiring in 2005. Tammy achieved the rank of Sergeant Frist Class. One of her greatest joys was being a Drill Sergeant. Tammy was a Registered Nurse and most recently was a surgical nurse at St. Vincent Hospital. Tammy attended Ditney Ridge Baptist Church and was a member of the Patriot Riders of America, Illinois Chapter #1. She enjoyed reading and fishing.