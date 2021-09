Information and photos courtesy coach Sheryl VonHolten. The EP middle school cross country was introduced to the hilly course that is Richmond Park in Geneseo on Wednesday. The Panthers held their own in a 16 team field and came away with three top ten finishers. Braeden Punke took 8th for the 6th grade boys, Nathan Punke placed 6th for the 7th grade boys and Sarah Link finished 6th among the 7th grade girls.