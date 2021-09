The Village of Fredonia will be picking up limbs and yard waste beginning Monday, September 13th at 7:00 AM and will continue until every village street has been completed. Bags and brush are collected separately by different crews. All items for collection must be at the curb no later than 7:00 AM Monday morning. In no case will there be repeat collection of areas completed. Village DPW officials say all yard waste must be bagged or in barrels, and they encourage using biodegradable bags or barrels. All limbs and brush must be tied with twine. Limbs and brush must be cut no longer than four feet in length, with bundles being no larger than 18 inches in diameter. Bundles and bags are limited to 65 pounds in weight. There is no collection of loose material. No loose leaves will be picked up. Residents can also bring yard waste to the DPW location at 176 Eagle Street. No bags or containers will be left behind.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO