Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Story Trailer Revealed

This article contains spoilers from past Marvel movies. Read no further if you're not caught up on the MCU!. Since they were first introduced in the summer of 2014, the Guardians of the Galaxy have been in some of the best Marvel movies where they have experienced various deaths. There was Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy, Yondu in 2017’s sequel, and then again in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos threw Gamora off a cliff before dusting away all but two members of the team. Those characters came back, but that might not be the case for someone in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO