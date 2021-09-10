Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Story Trailer Revealed
During the PlayStation Showcase event yesterday, Square Enix, alongside Developer Eidos Montreal, revealed their latest story trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy. Backed by an 80’s soundtrack, bombastic fight scenes and a huge sense of humour, the trailer shown gave us a more in-depth look at what predicaments the famous Guardians will be getting themselves involved in. Twelve years on from the end of a Galactic War across the universe, a treacherous group known as the Universal Church of Truth, vow to bring back all that was once lost during the infamous battle.attackofthefanboy.com
