0-1. It’s a record New York Giants fans have become all too familiar with. Big Blue has dropped their opening game in each of the last five seasons and 10 of the last 11. This time around, their Week 1 failure was a 27-13 home loss to the Denver Broncos. They were thoroughly outplayed in all facets. Fortunately for the Giants, they have an opportunity to wash the bad taste from their mouths sooner than usual. New York will travel to Maryland this week to take on the division rival Washington Football Team on Thursday Night Football.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO