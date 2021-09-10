CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coaches, Teammates Praise Marco Wilson Ahead of Rookie Debut

Cover picture for the articleWhen cornerback Malcolm Butler made his sudden departure from the Arizona Cardinals, many questions arose about the team's secondary group. Butler was supposed to fill the role of veteran leader within the defensive backfield, a role that was previously lost when Patrick Peterson departed the organization. Now, the Cardinals have...

