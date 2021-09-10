CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun, GA

Calhoun gym hosting 20th anniversary 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

By From Workout Anytime
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkout Anytime will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Friday, Sept. 10 to honor the victims and first responders of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Located at 516 W. Belmont Drive, firefighters and police, along with participating community members, will use Workout Anytime stair climb machines for hour time slots with a goal to complete 110 flights of stairs -- the same amount of floors first responders completed during the World Trade Center rescue mission in Manhattan.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Calhoun, GA
Lifestyle
City
Calhoun, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Manhattan#Health And Safety#The World Trade Center#Memorial Stair Climb
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES - Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has COVID-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of coronavirus. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy