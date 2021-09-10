Calhoun gym hosting 20th anniversary 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Workout Anytime will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Friday, Sept. 10 to honor the victims and first responders of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Located at 516 W. Belmont Drive, firefighters and police, along with participating community members, will use Workout Anytime stair climb machines for hour time slots with a goal to complete 110 flights of stairs -- the same amount of floors first responders completed during the World Trade Center rescue mission in Manhattan.