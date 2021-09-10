CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linebacker Dennis Gardeck Out for Week 1

By Alex Weiner
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinals special-teams captain and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck will miss Sunday's season opener in Tennessee due to an injury sustained in practice, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday after practice. Gardeck showed up on Thursday's injury report as limited with a knee and hand injury, and the latter issue could...

www.yardbarker.com

