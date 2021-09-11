CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ acquires ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ and is making new episodes

By Erin Fox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple isn’t just bringing brand new shows and movies to TV+. It’s picking up some existing series to build out the library, but it’s selective about which ones to add. After it became in 2020, Apple has acquired another notable kids’ show: Yo Gabba Gabba!. All existing Yo Gabba Gabba!...

Macdaily News

Apple TV+ is becoming a powerhouse

Apple TV+ is a streaming service featuring Apple Originals — award-winning series, compelling dramas, groundbreaking documentaries, kids’ entertainment, comedies, and more — with new Apple Originals added every month and it’s becoming a powerhouse. Watch Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, which is already on your favorite Apple devices....
ELECTRONICS
theapplepost.com

First episode of ‘The Morning Show’ season 2 now available on Apple TV+

The first episode of the second season of Apple’s multi-award-winning drama The Morning Show is now available to stream on Apple TV+. Picking up after the explosive events of season one, Apple says season two finds The Morning Show team “emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”
TV & VIDEOS
HBO Max slashes prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up

AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming service has halved its subscription fees in a limited-period offer to lure back millions of subscribers it lost after dropping out of Amazon.com Inc’s Prime video channels. The limited-time promotion offer of $7.49 per month – for up to six months – is available through...
TV & VIDEOS
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: ‘See’ Season Two ‘New World’ Featurette

The first four episodes of season two are now available on Apple TV+. A new featurette has been released in which the cast and crew discussed how they worked to bring a world without sight to life. Check It Out: Apple TV+: ‘See’ Season Two ‘New World’ Featurette.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

'The Morning Show' Makes Season 2 Debut on Apple TV+

"The Morning Show" is back for Season 2 on Apple TV+, and actor Desean Terry, who plays anchor Daniel Henderson, joined Cheddar’s "Between Bells" to discuss the upcoming episodes and what fans can expect. He said that the showrunners have done their best to make the show relatable and realistic this season, covering the coronavirus pandemic and its global fallout.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Apple TV+ Releases New Footage and Official Poster for Finch

Apple TV+ Releases New Footage and Official Poster for Finch. The last time fans saw Tom Hanks in a sci-fi movie was in 2012’s Cloud Atlas. In a few weeks, the fan-favorite actor will take the lead in Finch, a story about a robotics engineer living with his faithful dog and a robot after surviving a natural cataclysm. The film, directed by Game of Thrones and Altered Carbon alum Miguel Sapochnik had a long-gestated production, but it is now finally ready to debut. The producers have dropped a few seconds from the upcoming movie in a recent promo featuring all new shows coming to Apple TV+ in the next months. The footage features Hanks’ titular scientist encouraging his unusual companions to prevail.
TV & VIDEOS
wmleader.com

The Apple Watch’s new sizes makes shopping for bands more confusing

The Apple Watch Series 7 was one of the many announcements made during Apple’s “California Streaming” event, sharing the stage alongside the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, a new iPad Mini with USB-C charging, and more. The watch comes in new 41mm and 45mm case sizing, moving away from the 40mm and 44mm sizing that has been the standard for the last few generations of Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Report: Apple TV stick discarded, but more content for Apple TV +

Apple has apparently abandoned plans internally to bring an inexpensive version of its Apple TV streaming box onto the market – for example in the form of an HDMI stick, as known from Amazon’s Fire TV. Instead, the group apparently wants to continue to bring the Apple TV 4K 2021, which costs at least 200 euros, or the outdated Apple TV HD (160 euros from the manufacturer) to men or women.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple reveals sizzle reel featuring new footage from upcoming Apple TV+ originals

Apple opened its big ‘California Streaming’ event with a sizzle reel for a slew of upcoming Apple TV+ content. In the trailer, new footage from the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show Season 2 (premiering September 17th), the Isaac Asimov adaptation Foundation (debuting September 24th), the Tom Hanks-led Finch (kicks off November 5th) and the Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell dark comedy series The Shrink Next Door (launches November 12th).
BUSINESS
imore.com

New Apple TV+ video shows us what we should be looking forward to this fall

Apple TV+ has shared a new video teasing all of the great content that is still to come this fall. The Morning Show, Foundation, and more are coming soon. Apple might have turned all of our attention to new products like the new iPhone 13, but its streaming service still got some stage time during the big California Streaming event. Following that event, the company has also made available a new video highlighting all of the great content that is still to come to Apple TV+ this fall.
TV SHOWS
Apple Insider

Apple products & technologies used to drive viewer interest in Apple TV+ shows

A study of five popular Apple TV+ shows reveal over 700 Apple products appear across 74 episodes for some effective product placement. The Apple TV+ shows studied included "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," "Defending Jacob," "Trying," and "Mythic Quest." One episode of "Ted Lasso" showed 36 Apple products being used either in the foreground or background.
BUSINESS
tvseriesfinale.com

Yo Gabba Gabba!: Apple TV+ to Reboot Nickelodeon Kids Series

Yo Gabba Gabba! is returning to the small screen. Apple TV+ has ordered a reboot of the classic Nickelodeon kids series. The streaming service has also purchased the entire catalog of the original series, which aired 2007-15 on Nickelodeon. The series won a Daytime Emmy Award and two Television Critics Association awards.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Yo Gabba Gabba!' Reboot Is Coming to AppleTV+

AppleTV+ has made plans to revive the popular children’s show, Yo Gabba Gabba!. This previous Nickelodeon children’s series has found a new home and current plans for 20 new 30-minute episodes. However, Apple has acquired the series’ already entire existing 66-episode library. The new series is expected to be produced by WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, a co-owner.
TV & VIDEOS
Tidbits

AppleCare for Apple TV: worth it?

I just bought an Apple TV 4K for our living room. I usually get AppleCare for MacBooks and iPhones. Extended warranties are always a matter of personal preference. I think they’re a good idea for laptops because you’ve got moving parts (especially the hinge), and they are transported a lot and are therefore subject to dropping and other stresses. But even then, only if the expectation is that they will travel a lot. If they are going to be spending most of their time sitting in one place, then maybe not.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Apple TV+ might premiere new show or movie every week in 2022

Apple is reportedly ramping up the pace of new content for its streaming video service. Apple TV+ will allegedly debut a new show or movie every week in 2022. If true, this would significantly increase the amount of content available in the service that’s about to hit its second anniversary.
TV SHOWS
lifewire.com

How to Charge an Apple TV Remote

If you're running a 4th-generation or later Apple TV, it will alert you when your Siri Remote needs a charge. Here's how to get it powered back up. You'll start seeing notifications on your TV once your Siri Remote's battery falls to 20%. To start it charging, connect one end of a Thunderbolt cable (you should have received one with your Apple TV) to the port on the bottom of the remote, and then plug the other into the USB port of a computer or a wall adapter.
ELECTRONICS
Primetimer

Apple TV+ is expanding to release new TV shows and movies at least once a week, while spending $500 million on marketing

The Information reports that the investment is a sign that Apple TV+ may no longer be a "streaming punchline." "When Apple launched its Apple TV+ service nearly two years ago, executives throughout Hollywood and Silicon Valley snickered about the streaming video service," reports The Information's Jessica Toonkel. "This dilettante—which knew everything about making phones and nothing about making movies and television—would surely lose interest in the business before long, they wagged. It turns out the opposite is true. Next year, Apple intends to significantly up its output of new TV shows and movies to at least one a week, according to a person familiar with the matter, more than double its pace this year. It also plans to spend more than $500 million on marketing Apple TV+ this year, another person familiar with the matter said."
TV SHOWS

