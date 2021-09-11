Apple TV+ acquires ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ and is making new episodes

The Information reports that the investment is a sign that Apple TV+ may no longer be a "streaming punchline." "When Apple launched its Apple TV+ service nearly two years ago, executives throughout Hollywood and Silicon Valley snickered about the streaming video service," reports The Information's Jessica Toonkel. "This dilettante—which knew everything about making phones and nothing about making movies and television—would surely lose interest in the business before long, they wagged. It turns out the opposite is true. Next year, Apple intends to significantly up its output of new TV shows and movies to at least one a week, according to a person familiar with the matter, more than double its pace this year. It also plans to spend more than $500 million on marketing Apple TV+ this year, another person familiar with the matter said."

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO